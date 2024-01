Monahan scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots over 17:15 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Monahan got the Canadiens on the board early in the first period tipping in a Justin Barron shot from the point after extended zone time. It was the second goal in as many games for Monahan, whose 11 goals are tied for second on the club behind Nick Suzuki (12).