Monahan has elected to have season-ending groin surgery, the team announced Monday.

Monahan has been out of action on long-term injured reserve since Dec. 5 against Vancouver, so this latest announcement shouldn't come as a shock. Before getting hurt, the veteran center racked up 17 points in 25 contests and looked set to get back over the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19. With roughly six months before Opening Night, Monahan should be ready for the start of next season, though the team hasn't announced a specific recovery timeline.