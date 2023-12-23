Monahan had an assist, one shot on net and one hit over 18:27 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Monahan corralled a loose puck in the Montreal end and lead a break that resulted in Josh Anderson's game-tying goal in the second period. It was his seventh point over the last nine games, as the new second-line combination -- Monahan, Anderson and Jake Evans -- has given Montreal depth scoring this month. Monahan is up to nine goals, 11 assists and 66 shots through 33 games.