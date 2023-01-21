Monahan (lower body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.
Monahan is on long-term injured reserve, due to return following the All-Star break in early February. With the news that Cole Caufield (shoulder) is done for the season, Monahan's rehab takes on added importance.
