Monahan (hip) is expected to be in the lineup Monday in preseason action against Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.
Monahan is projected to play alongside Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson. He sat out the final 15 games of the 2021-22 season as well as all 12 of Calgary's playoff games following hip surgery. Monahan was traded to the Canadiens in the summer.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sean Monahan: Won't be in scrimmages•
-
Canadiens' Sean Monahan: Could be ready for Opening Night•
-
Canadiens' Sean Monahan: Shipped to Montreal•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Ends drought with helper•
-
Flames' Sean Monahan: Skid continues•