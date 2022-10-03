Monahan (hip) is expected to be in the lineup Monday in preseason action against Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Monahan is projected to play alongside Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson. He sat out the final 15 games of the 2021-22 season as well as all 12 of Calgary's playoff games following hip surgery. Monahan was traded to the Canadiens in the summer.