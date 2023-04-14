Monahan (groin) will begin skating in early May, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Monahan suffered the groin injury after playing with a broken foot. He said that compensating for the foot was the reason for the groin injury and subsequent surgery. Monahan also said that he intends to play in 2023-24. Monahan had six goals and 17 points in 25 injury-plagued games.
