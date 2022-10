Monahan had an assist and one shot on net over 17:44 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

Monahan won a 50-50 battle in the corner and circled puck around the net where it eventually landed on the stick of Cole Caufield, who netted Montreal's lone goal. It was the fourth straight game with a point for Monahan, as the veteran has meshed well on the top line with well with younger stars like Caufield and Nick Suzuki.