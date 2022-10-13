Monahan tallied a goal to help lift the Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday,

Monahan scored with 2:30 remaining in the third period Wednesday, giving the Canadiens a short-lived lead. It was a big moment for the former three-time 30-goal scorer. Monahan has slumped the past two seasons, scoring just 18 goals in his final 115 outings with the Flames. The 2013 first-round draft pick seeks to return to his sniper status and provide his new club with scoring depth.