Monahan had a power-play goal and an even-strength assist over 18:13 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals.

Monahan recorded his second multi-point effort in three games. He was well positioned to redirect Nick Suzuki's pass for Montreal's first goal, then set up Brendan Gallagher's first goal of the season. Monahan has two goals, two assists, nine shots on goal and four PIM while averaging 18:20 TOI (4:45 PPTOI) through four games.