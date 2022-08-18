The Canadiens acquired Monahan (hip) in a trade with the Flames on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Monahan has played his entire nine-year NHL career in Calgary, the organization that drafted him sixth overall back in the 2013 NHL Draft. Despite ending last season on long-term injured reserve following hip surgery, Monahan still managed to record 23 points in 65 games, though his eight goals were highest lowest total in his career. While Nick Suzuki appears to have cemented himself as the No. 1 center, Monahan could be in line to replace Christian Dvorak on the second line where he should be capable of getting back over the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2019-20.