Monahan signed a one-year, $1.985 million contract extension with Montreal on Tuesday.
Monahan only appeared in 25 games with the Canadiens during the 2022-23 season, compiling six goals and 11 assists. He was productive before foot and groin issues cut his campaign short. Monahan should be expected to open the 2023-24 season on Montreal's second line.
