Monahan (lower body) skated for the first time Wednesday.

Monahan has yet to be cleared to return to practice, so he likely will still be sidelined for a few more games before getting back into the lineup. Before getting hurt, the veteran center managed four goals and seven helpers in his previous 12 contests, including a trio of power-play points. Once given the green light, Monahan should get back to a top-six role and link up with the No. 1 power-play group.