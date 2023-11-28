Monahan has not recorded a point in six consecutive games, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports. The forward opened the season with 13 points over the first 16 games.

Monahan took ownership of his slump following Monday's practice. "I think we've had ups and downs, and at the point we're at right now, we've got to be a lot better," Monahan said when asked about the play of his line with Tanner Pearson and Josh Anderson. "That starts with me being the centreman and trying to drive the line." The slump is more about points scored; it's about how the Canadiens perform when Monahan is on ice in five-on-five situations. Montreal has not scored a goal with him on the ice at five-on-five over the last 10 games. Looking at the first four games of the current road trip is more dire, per Natural Stat Trick: at five-on-five, the Canadiens have been outshot 38-5 with Monahan on the ice, shot attempts are 77-19 and high-danger scoring chances are 22-2. The Canadiens finish their road trip Wednesday night in Columbus, which is coming off Monday's impressive 5-2 win over the Bruins.