Monahan recorded a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg. He also had two shots on goal and blocked one shot over 18:51 of ice time.

Monahan has been a gift to the Canadiens' power play, a unit that ranked 29th in the NHL last season. Saturday's marker was his third on the power play. The third-line center has four goals, three assists, 18 shots and six PIM while averaging a healthy 18:39 TOI, including 4:13 PPTOI.