Monahan (lower body) rejoined teammates at Friday's practice, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Monahan missed the last 14 games, and the team estimates another two weeks before he'll be ready to play. Despite the missed time, Monahan is fourth on the club with 17 points. He's also been Montreal's best man in the faceoff circle, so his absence played a role in the club's recent slump. Monahan is in the final year of a contract and could be a trade chip for the rebuilding Canadiens, if he's able to show good health.