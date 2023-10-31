Monahan scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and won 19 of 23 faceoffs in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Monahan was gifted a goal when Adin Hill whiffed on a breakout pass. The center has done all of his scoring on special teams -- his five goals have included three on the power play and two while shorthanded this season. He's added three assists, 22 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating through nine contests. It's great to see the center healthy and productive in a middle-six role with time on the Canadiens' top power-play unit. He's done enough to get fantasy attention in standard formats, though he won't be shooting 22.7 percent all season.