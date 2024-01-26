Monahan scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

The 29-year-old blasted a one-timer from the slot past Semyon Varlamov with just over two minutes left in the third period to record his third GWG of the season. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Monahan, and he's doing everything he can to ensure Montreal gets a big haul if he's moved, piling up four goals and 13 points in 12 January games.