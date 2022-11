Monahan scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. He added three shots and one blocked shot over 17:23 of ice time.

Monahan was in proper position to take advantage of a juicy rebound and knotted the game at 4-4, setting up the overtime. The goal snapped a nine-game run without a score. He's registered points in two straight and has eight (two on the power play) over 15 games.