Monahan scored a pair of goals in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Monahan opened the scoring in the first period, burying a feed from Josh Anderson for his first goal since Nov. 2, before adding a second tally on a power play in the second. The two-score effort snapped Monahan's nine-game pointless skid. After tallying 13 points in his first 15 games this season, the 29-year-old center now has eight goals and 15 points through 25 contests.