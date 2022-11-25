Monahan picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Chicago.

The 28-year-old center worked a give-and-go with Joel Edmundson for the afternoon's opening tally early in the first period, then had a hand in a Nick Suzuki goal with the man advantage in the second. Monahan has an active four-game point streak and has collected eight points (three goals, five helpers) over the last eight contests, and he appears to be inching closer to the form he flashed with the Flames in 2018-19, when he set a career high by racking up 82 points in 78 games.