Monahan (lower body) will travel with the Canadiens for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, but he's still not ready for game action, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Monahan will presumably continue to practice with the team during its four-game trip, but it sounds like the earliest he'll potentially be ready to return to the lineup will be Feb. 25 for a home matchup with Ottawa. The 28-year-old forward, who's picked up 17 points through 25 games this season, hasn't played since Dec. 5 versus Vancouver.