Canadiens' Sean Monahan: Won't be in scrimmages
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Monahan (hip) won't participate in Montreal's training camp scrimmages, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
Monahan is working his way back from hip surgery in April. Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is being careful with him, though he does plan on eventually getting Monahan into preseason games.
