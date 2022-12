Monahan (foot) won't be available to play versus the Flames on Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Monahan, who has sat out the past two games, won't get a chance to play against his former team Monday. He picked up two assists in a 2-1 victory over Calgary on Dec. 1. Monahan has contributed six goals, 17 points and 55 shots on net in 25 games this season.