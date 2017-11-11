Canadiens' Shea Weber: Able to partake in morning skate
Weber (lower body) was on the ice for morning skate Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Montreal's prized offensive defenseman had also taken to the ice for Friday's optional practice, so this bodes well for his chances of lacing up against the Sabres on Saturday evening. Still, Weber will be a dice roll until coach Claude Julien has a chance to confirm that he's in.
