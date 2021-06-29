Weber added an assist, six hits and five shots in Monday night's 5-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

In his first ever Stanley Cup Finals game, the Habs captain was active all night, assisting on the teams only goal by Ben Chiarot in the second period and providing six hits and five shots on net in 25:20 of ice-time. Weber has just five points in 18 games in this years Stanley Cup playoffs, along with 60 hits, 31 blocks and 40 shots.