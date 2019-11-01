Canadiens' Shea Weber: Adds helper
Weber provided an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Weber had a helper on Phillip Danault's opening goal. The defenseman is up to nine points in 13 games this year. With 22 hits and 21 blocked shots, the 34-year-old can also produce well in non-scoring categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.