Canadiens' Shea Weber: Adds helper

Weber provided an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Weber had a helper on Phillip Danault's opening goal. The defenseman is up to nine points in 13 games this year. With 22 hits and 21 blocked shots, the 34-year-old can also produce well in non-scoring categories.

