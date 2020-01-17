Canadiens' Shea Weber: Adds name to scoresheet in win
Weber had an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 in over the Flyers.
Weber's been in a scoring slump of late with the assist being just his second point in the last 10 games, but he remains among the top-10 scoring blueliners. The 34-year-old Weber ranks tied for 10th with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.
