Canadiens' Shea Weber: Adds name to scoresheet in win

Weber had an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 in over the Flyers.

Weber's been in a scoring slump of late with the assist being just his second point in the last 10 games, but he remains among the top-10 scoring blueliners. The 34-year-old Weber ranks tied for 10th with 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.