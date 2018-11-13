Canadiens' Shea Weber: Ahead of schedule
Weber (knee) is currently two weeks ahead of schedule in his rehab and could return to action by the end of November or early December, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Weber returned to practice for the first time since undergoing knee surgery Monday, which was the first indication that he may be ahead of schedule in his recovery. Weber's updated timeline suggests he could make his season debut as soon as Nov. 27 against Carolina, but a return to action in the first week of December is probably still the more likely scenario.
