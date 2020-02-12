Canadiens' Shea Weber: Avoids aggravation of previous injury
Weber (foot) had his foot examined by the doctor who performed a procedure on his 2018 operation and he's avoided damage to the tendons that were included, Francois Gagnon of RDS reports.
While Weber is likely on the hook for an extended absence, the news provides a much more positive outlook than what was initially anticipated. More information should surface as the situation flushes out, but this is certainly a good development for the veteran blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.