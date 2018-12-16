Canadiens' Shea Weber: Beast mode continues
Weber scored the game-winning goal Saturday night in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Weber has been a beast since he returned -- he has seven points, including four goals, in just nine games. It's hard to think he'll continue at this pace, but Weber should be a stud fantasy producer going forward.
