Canadiens' Shea Weber: Big bruiser in loss
Weber accumulated seven hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.
Aside from a left ankle sprain that kept him out for six games, Weber has stayed healthy this season, with the heady defenseman sitting at 15 goals, 21 assists, 111 hits and 114 blocked shots through 64 games. Long gone are the days of Weber cracking 20-plus points on the man advantage, but he's still averaging 2:10 of ice time in that key special teams spot. The veteran will hit the ice against the Predators -- his draft team from 2003 -- Tuesday evening.
