Canadiens' Shea Weber: Blasts power-play goal

Weber scored a power-play goal, blocked two shots and picked up two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

Weber opened the game's scoring in classic fashion: a one-time cannon shot on the man advantage. He has eight goals and 17 points in 29 games this season as he looks to finally put his injury history behind him. If Weber can stay on the ice, he may get back to the elite status he had with Nashville.