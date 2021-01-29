Weber scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over Calgary. He also provided two blocks and one hit.

Weber got into a one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle to stake the Canadiens to a 2-0 lead late in the first period. The 35-year-old has been productive with the man advantage early in the season, picking up both of his goals and all three of his helpers while on the power play. Weber racked up 29 goals over the last two seasons and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2020-21. He's also just three games away from reaching 1,000 for his career.