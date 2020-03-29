Canadiens' Shea Weber: Bounce-back season

Weber has 15 goals and 21 assists over 65 games in 2019-20.

Weber's battled through injuries the previous two seasons, but was on a pace for 75 games played and another 40-point season. He appeared to avoid a significant foot injury, which was originally projected for him to miss four-to-six weeks. The 34-year-old blueliner has four years remaining and will return as a top-pair defenseman in 2020-21.