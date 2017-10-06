Canadiens' Shea Weber: Carries heavy workload Thursday

Weber had a shorthanded assist, one shot on net, four blocked shots and seven hits over 29:30 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Just another night at the office for Weber, who was north of five minutes on both special-team units while partnering with Victor Mete, a 19-year-old making his NHL debut. While close to 30 minutes of ice time will be the outlier, the 32-year-old will average about 25 of 26 minutes per game. He'll get a well-deserved day off before heading into a weekend set of road games against the Capitals and Rangers.