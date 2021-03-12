Weber notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Weber's shot attempt was tipped in by Corey Perry at 10:15 of the third period for the Canadiens' lone goal. With Ben Chiarot (hand) out, Weber was partnered with Alexander Romanov on defense. Weber has 12 points, 55 shots on net, 37 hits, 36 blocked shots and 20 PIM through 26 contests, but he may need to take on a more defensive role alongside the rookie Romanov.