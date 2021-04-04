Weber had two assists and four shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa. He also produced five PIM, one hit and one block.

Weber, who received a fighting major for squaring off with Brady Tkachuk in the first period, assisted on a power-play goal by Tyler Toffoli and an even-strength tally by Josh Anderson. The 35-year-old Weber has dished out five helpers across his last four games, pushing his season point total to 17.