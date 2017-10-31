Canadiens' Shea Weber: Collects three helpers

Weber recorded three assists with a plus-4 rating through 26:37 of ice time (2:48 on the power play) during Monday's 8-3 win over Ottawa.

Weber has now posted three multi-point showings through his past four games for an impressive two goals and five assists. The veteran is also now up to a rock-solid nine points and 38 shots through 12 contests. It looks like Weber is well on his way to a fifth consecutive season with at least 15 goals and 40 points, which affirms his status as one of the most reliable blue-line options in fantasy.