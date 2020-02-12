Canadiens' Shea Weber: Could miss rest of 2019-20 campaign
Weber (foot) could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, in addition to facing question regarding the rest of his career, per Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.
Weber's foot problem is reportedly linked to the injury that previously limited him to just 26 games in the 2017-18 campaign. The veteran blueliner has six more years remaining on his contract, which would force the Habs to place him on long-term injured reserve through the 2025-26 season if he is forced to retire due to injury. The club should hopefully provide an update on Weber's status in the coming days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.