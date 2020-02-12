Canadiens' Shea Weber: Could miss rest of 2019-20 campaign

Weber (foot) could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, in addition to facing question regarding the rest of his career, per Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet.

Weber's foot problem is reportedly linked to the injury that previously limited him to just 26 games in the 2017-18 campaign. The veteran blueliner has six more years remaining on his contract, which would force the Habs to place him on long-term injured reserve through the 2025-26 season if he is forced to retire due to injury. The club should hopefully provide an update on Weber's status in the coming days.