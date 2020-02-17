Canadiens' Shea Weber: Could play Tuesday
Head coach Claude Julien said Weber (foot) may suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is quite surprising because it's been less than two weeks since he was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline to return. However, Weber logged a full practice Monday and worked on the first power-play unit, so the Canadiens will evaluate how his injury responds to the workload. The veteran blueliner's certainly trending in the right direction, so he should be considered a game-time decision Tuesday.
