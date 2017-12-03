Canadiens' Shea Weber: Cruises in return to action

Weber had an assist and was plus-2 over 22:24 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit.

Weber played for the first time in seven games after missing time with a lower-body injury. He's averaged a healthy 26:07 of ice time this season, however, the blowout nature of Saturday's game allowed for a relatively stress-free return for Weber.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories