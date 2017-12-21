Canadiens' Shea Weber: Designated for IR
Weber (foot) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Weber is not traveling with the team as it swings through Western Canada, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he landed on IR. The veteran is eligible to suit up in the Habs' first post-holiday game Wednesday versus Carolina, but whether he is cleared to play remains to be seen. The blueliner might be better served to let his foot ailment fully heal, rather than playing through it as he previously was for most of the 2017-18 campaign.
