Weber had a pair of assists with five shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Weber assisted on a first-period power-play goal by Nick Suzuki, then added his second helper on Joel Edmundson's go-ahead tally late in the middle frame. They were the first points in the last five games for the 35-year-old, who has five goals and nine assists in 31 contests on the year.

More News