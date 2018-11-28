Canadiens' Shea Weber: Doesn't miss a beat
Weber logged a team-high 25:19 of ice time in his return to the lineup Tuesday. He had an assist, three shots on goal and one hit in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Weber was back on the top pair and took his usual spot on the first-unit power play, logging 3:44 when Montreal had the man advantage. This was Weber's first game in nearly a year, and he looked like the pre-injury version of himself, averaging about a minute per shift.
