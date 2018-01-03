Canadiens' Shea Weber: Doubtful until after All-Star Game

Weber (foot) is still in a walking boot and is considered doubtful to return until after the All-Star Game, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Weber has already missed Montreal's last seven games, and this news suggests he'll be sidelined for at least nine more contests due to his foot injury. The All-Star game will take place Jan. 28 in Tampa Bay, so the Canadiens should release another update on their star blueliner's status ahead of their matchup with St. Louis on Jan. 30.