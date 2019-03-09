Canadiens' Shea Weber: Effective despite loss

Weber scored a power-play goal and added a helper at even strength in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Ducks.

Weber pumped seven shots on goal and dished two hits in a performance that went to waste in the blowout defeat. Weber has two multi-point outings in his last three games, giving him 11 goals and 16 assists over 45 appearances this season.

