Canadiens' Shea Weber: Effective despite loss
Weber scored a power-play goal and added a helper at even strength in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Ducks.
Weber pumped seven shots on goal and dished two hits in a performance that went to waste in the blowout defeat. Weber has two multi-point outings in his last three games, giving him 11 goals and 16 assists over 45 appearances this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Fuels win with two points•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Tallies helper in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Blasts power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Multi-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in lopsided win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...