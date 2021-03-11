Weber scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Weber scored his first power-play goal since Jan. 28 and his first tally of any kind since a two-goal outing versus the Senators on Feb. 23. He entered Wednesday with just one assist in his last six games. The 35-year-old has struggled with 11 points, 54 shots on net 37 hits and 36 blocked shots through 25 outings.