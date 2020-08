Weber scored a goal and supplied two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Weber opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period on a rebound for his first goal of the season. The blueliner then added a pair of assists as the Canadiens made a comeback in the second period. He added five shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM for a well-rounded performance from a fantasy perspective.