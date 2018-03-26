Canadiens' Shea Weber: Expected back for camp
Weber (foot) is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Sportsnet reports.
Weber was originally slated to miss six months of action, but it seems it will be closer to four, which will make him available for the start of training camp. The blueliner's foot injury saw him play in just 26 games, in which he tallied six points, 10 assists and 66 hits. Once cleared to play, the British Columbia native is a lock to return to the Habs' top pairing, but who plays alongside him remains to be seen.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...