Canadiens' Shea Weber: Expected back for camp

Weber (foot) is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Sportsnet reports.

Weber was originally slated to miss six months of action, but it seems it will be closer to four, which will make him available for the start of training camp. The blueliner's foot injury saw him play in just 26 games, in which he tallied six points, 10 assists and 66 hits. Once cleared to play, the British Columbia native is a lock to return to the Habs' top pairing, but who plays alongside him remains to be seen.