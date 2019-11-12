Play

Canadiens' Shea Weber: Expected to play Tuesday

Weber (illness) is expected to be available for Tuesday night's clash with Columbus, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Weber has missed back-to-back practices due to an illness, but whatever's keeping him off the practice sheet evidently isn't believed to be serious enough to hold him out against the Blue Jackets. That's a good thing for the Canadiens, too, as Weber has been on fire of late, racking up four goals and seven points in his last six games.

